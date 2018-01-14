Sound Off

Sound Off for January 15, 2018

January 14, 2018 03:03 PM

Giving our best

We can't control everything that makes us wealthy or poor, just as we can't control everything that makes us healthy or sick. Life isn't always fair. All we can do is control what we can.

Don’t buy it

If Donald Trump is a “very stable genius,” then I’m an alien from Mars.

Power of love

The difference between Christians and non-Christians is the type of Love they know. It's the greatest weapon Christians have. Not for condemning the world, but saving it.

... and kindness

Thank you for including the article "Employers brace for loss of an immigrant workforce." If America could realize the need for all colors, all nationalities, we would be a much happier and kinder country.

In its place

Please stop putting sports on the front page. There’s a whole other section for sports.

Ugly math

The wealthiest 1% gets 83% of $1.4 trillion. The remaining 99% scrap over the remaining 17%. The $1,000 bonuses will go back in the pockets of greedy Republican dollar store owners. This isn't America anymore.

‘Genius’ math

In an effort to save money, Secretary Mnuchin cuts back on IRS personnel, contracts with private firms. Spent $20 million collecting $6.7 million. Yeah, these fellas are real bright.

