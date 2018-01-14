Sound Off for January 15, 2018

Giving our best
We can't control everything that makes us wealthy or poor, just as we can't control everything that makes us healthy or sick. Life isn't always fair. All we can do is control what we can.
Don’t buy it
If Donald Trump is a “very stable genius,” then I’m an alien from Mars.
Power of love
The difference between Christians and non-Christians is the type of Love they know. It's the greatest weapon Christians have. Not for condemning the world, but saving it.
... and kindness
Thank you for including the article "Employers brace for loss of an immigrant workforce." If America could realize the need for all colors, all nationalities, we would be a much happier and kinder country.
In its place
Please stop putting sports on the front page. There’s a whole other section for sports.
Ugly math
The wealthiest 1% gets 83% of $1.4 trillion. The remaining 99% scrap over the remaining 17%. The $1,000 bonuses will go back in the pockets of greedy Republican dollar store owners. This isn't America anymore.
‘Genius’ math
In an effort to save money, Secretary Mnuchin cuts back on IRS personnel, contracts with private firms. Spent $20 million collecting $6.7 million. Yeah, these fellas are real bright.
