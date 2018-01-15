Sound Off for January 16, 2018

We, the enemy
The unplanned “civil defense exercise” in Hawaii goes to prove one thing: Computers are great and make things easier, but keep in mind it’s still “garbage in, garbage out” thanks to us humans.
Safety hazard
I guess the city is going to wait until one of the dead trees at Lakebottom falls and kills someone. Go by there and take a look.
Tax math
IRS pays $20 million to contractor to collect $6.7 million. Gimme some of that!
Indefensible
I've defended President Trump on many occasions, but there's no defense for his profane insult regarding Haiti, El Salvador, and Africa. America needs a return to civility, and it needs to start at the top.
Political shutout
Democrats have never done well with the "white male" demographic. If they are stupid enough to run Oprah in 2020, it will be the first time a party scored zero votes in that group.
Hear no evil
Doesn't government health insurance cover hearing aids for senators Cotton and Perdue?
