Sound Off

Sound Off for January 19, 2018

January 18, 2018 03:43 PM

Memory issue

"I do not recall," said Georgia Senator Perdue, branding himself as a racist to be remembered alongside Lester Maddox. What a tangled web we weave.

Fruit & pests

Thanks to the GOP tax cut Apple will create 20,000 U.S. jobs and pay a $38 billion repatriation tax for bringing $250 billion back to the U.S. Make sure Democratic worms don't spoil the fruit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Partial recall

I do not recall voting for Georgia Senator Perdue. But I shall certainly remember not to vote for him in the future. You should, too.

Weak witness

Trump insists he is not a racist. If only he wouldn’t talk and act like one.

Stating the obvious

Why would President Trump like to see immigrants from Norway? Because in America, we have to say things like, "Don't take this medicine if you're allergic to it."

PG-rating

Never thought I'd see the day when we would have to ask children to leave the room because the President of the United States is speaking.

The basics

Re “Jim Crow college divide”: So many athletes enter without the fundamentals of reading and writing in place. Both schools and parents should ensure their children can do both while pursuing athletics.

Big difference

If Trump were like Stalin as Senator Flake implied, Flake and a number of media would be sent to a work camp in northern Alaska from which a return would be highly unlikely.

Full circle

The Southern Poverty Law Center used to track hate groups. Now they list anybody they dislike as hate groups. They call Dr. Ben Carson an extremist but not Antifa. They've actually become a hate group.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

    There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads
Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:47

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go
Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

View More Video