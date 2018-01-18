Sound Off for January 19, 2018

Memory issue
"I do not recall," said Georgia Senator Perdue, branding himself as a racist to be remembered alongside Lester Maddox. What a tangled web we weave.
Fruit & pests
Thanks to the GOP tax cut Apple will create 20,000 U.S. jobs and pay a $38 billion repatriation tax for bringing $250 billion back to the U.S. Make sure Democratic worms don't spoil the fruit.
Partial recall
I do not recall voting for Georgia Senator Perdue. But I shall certainly remember not to vote for him in the future. You should, too.
Weak witness
Trump insists he is not a racist. If only he wouldn’t talk and act like one.
Stating the obvious
Why would President Trump like to see immigrants from Norway? Because in America, we have to say things like, "Don't take this medicine if you're allergic to it."
PG-rating
Never thought I'd see the day when we would have to ask children to leave the room because the President of the United States is speaking.
The basics
Re “Jim Crow college divide”: So many athletes enter without the fundamentals of reading and writing in place. Both schools and parents should ensure their children can do both while pursuing athletics.
Big difference
If Trump were like Stalin as Senator Flake implied, Flake and a number of media would be sent to a work camp in northern Alaska from which a return would be highly unlikely.
Full circle
The Southern Poverty Law Center used to track hate groups. Now they list anybody they dislike as hate groups. They call Dr. Ben Carson an extremist but not Antifa. They've actually become a hate group.
