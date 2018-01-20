Sound Off

Sound Off for January 21, 2018

January 20, 2018 01:28 PM

Distortion

I believe the Mayor should stick to being the Mayor. Her editorial was pathetic. Trump never said he favored blond haired, blue-eyed Norwegians over dark-hued people from Africa.

Held to account

Sen. David Perdue didn't hear Trump utter the s---hole comment? Was he not paying attention or does he have a hearing impairment? Mayor Tomlinson was correct to point out how deafening his silence was.

Implicit assent

Silence is a form of approval.

Verifiable reality

I don't know if Trump was referring to a lack of viable work skills in the countries he mentioned or he is a racist, but black unemployment stands at 6.8%, which is a 45-year low.

Hardly the first

Every president has used curse words in private conversations. If you don't believe there are he**hole countries, you are in denial.

Cash in those ‘red’ chips

Gov. Scott has received a commitment from Trump that there will be no drilling off the coast of Florida where Trump vacations every week. Will the governors of Alabama and Georgia accordingly protect their states?

Mr. President ... they’re not here

It’s pathetic and pathological how our president always has to refer to Hillary or Obama as reasons for his own decisions. Strange brain.

A year-long slide

Oops … America's self-proclaimed moral authority has slipped once again.

