Sound Off

Sound Off for January 22, 2018

January 21, 2018 01:41 PM

Word ...

Mr. President: Don’t tell us you are sane. Show us.

Left or right

You know America has become a banana republic when every movement — occupy, tea party or make America great again — ends in a wealth transfer to the ruling donor class

Never mind

Just when I'm starting to think that maybe we don't need the death penalty, along comes Tommy McNeal to prove how stupid I was to ever consider that.

A no-win

The only problem with President Trump’s recent gros mot fiasco is that akin to the “Does this dress make me look fat?” conundrum, either way you lose.

Top-heavy

Is Mayor Tomlinson liberal? Her City Manager, Deputy City Managers, and most top executives received large pay increases, while the little guys haven't received enough to even cover the increasing costs of their health insurance.

Lost words, spirit

The statement written at the base of the Statue of Liberty reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free.” It does not say “Go back to your s---hole nation.”

One-note tune

When it comes to politics, our mayor seems to know only one agenda, and that is the race card. If that gets her elected to a higher office, we are all in trouble.

