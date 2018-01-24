Sound Off for January 25, 2018

You’re welcome ... vaya con Dios
Dreamers dreamed too long. They are now healthy, educated and ready to go back to their countries and help those countries rebuild. Thank America on your way home.
Diagnostic question
When the doctors examined Trump, did they test him for meanness?
See no evil ...
Does Sen. Chuck Schumer ever take his reading glasses off?
Can’t evade justice forever
I'm idealistic, believing that the long arm of the law will eventually catch lawbreakers. Deportation of the illegal immigrant who escaped justice for 30 years restored my faith in government.
That ‘serve two masters’ thing
The Trump experience suggests that it may be difficult for Christianity and capitalism to continually coexist. The quest for the dollar has absorbed and afflicted the once-Christian evangelicals.
Hardly the first, First Lady
When Melania Trump Googled “unfaithful husband,” the reply came back: “Check with Hillary.”
