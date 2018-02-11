Sound off for Feb. 13, 2018

I spy
Devin Nunes (and others) might want to consider the possibility his actions have drawn legally obtained surveillance.
Executive action
Obama correctly stated that Presidents can't simply issue orders protecting illegals because "we have a constitution and rule of law. I'm not an emperor". Then he did it anyway, creating this mess.
Reality star
Why are the Russians withholding Trump's Moscow sex video? Perhaps they are afraid it would make the Donald even more popular!
Turning the mirror
What do "crushing student loan debt" and "opioid overdoses" have in common? The "innocent unsuspecting victims" ignored years of public warnings and insisted on borrowing too much, or swallowing, injecting or sniffing too much.
The Black Lagoon
President Trump vowed to "drain the swamp." Looks like the swamp is in the West Wing and will drain itself.
Rules don’t apply
General Kelly was brought in establish order in the West Wing. Guess the rule "Don't get your honey where you make your money" didn't apply. Porter is gone but there is Hope Hicks still hanging around. Meanwhile Trump feels bad for Porter. What else would you expect from this President.
Best practices
The White House is running out of its "best people." Guess it’s time to downgrade and fill the empty chairs with some of the "very fine people" who visited Charlottesville.
