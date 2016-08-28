Sound Off for August 29, 2016

Misrepresented
News reports falsely claim Trump and his supporters are "against immigration." They simply believe each nation should decide who comes and how many, based on what's best for their country. That's not xenophobic.
Fear factor
Senator Perdue, I’m scared. Have bolted windows and doors. Will stay bunkered until you remove nuclear bombs from Iran, and control cyber attacks. Oh, how about sending funds to fight Zika?
It’s on us
People keep saying rules and laws don't apply to the Clintons. That's because fools keep voting for them, resulting in little political will to prosecute them for their crimes and coverups.
Trumponomics
The New York Times finds Trump’s businesses are $650,000,000 in debt, much of it to China. If he’s elected, don’t count on a balanced federal budget.
Keep smiling
Hospitality is the art of making guests feel at home when you wish that they were.
Won’t go away
Even if Trump loses, the message of hatred and paranoia that is inciting millions will outlast the messenger. The toxic effects of Trumpism will still have to be addressed.
Downhill slide
Sixty years ago this was a nation of brave men and women. Now it is a nation of cowards, wimps and corrupt politicians.
