Sound Off for September 1, 2016

Sound familiar?
The mayor says you can keep your homestead freeze. Sounds a lot like Obama saying if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. How’s that working out for us?
Didn’t think a Republican could do it
Donald Trump has now accomplished the impossible. With his claim to "Stop The Slaughter on our Streets," the NRA will no longer support his campaign.
Any day now
Now that Hillary has had her first intelligence briefing I guess it will not be long before China has all our secrets.
Tip of the iceberg
Taxpayers did no wrong. It feels weird for-non defendant taxpayers to pay millions already, plus more, to handsomely paid lawyers for both sheriff and city officials. Big losers are taxpayers. Just beginning.
But your turn will come ...
If you were considering moving to Columbus, how would you feel knowing you'd be paying your neighbor's share of his property taxes? And his neighbor's and her neighbor's.
Zero-sum game
When The Donald if he isn't puffing himself up he is dragging everybody else down.
In brief:
Who’s ready for fall? I am. I am.
Comments