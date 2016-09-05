Sound Off for September 6, 2016

Sigh in relief
What in the world will Sound Off do when the election is over?
Lesser evil
Our next president has three things against him: foot-in-mouth; distorted media that keeps him behind in the polls; wrong opponent. Still the best choice.
Censorship?
Trump not being politically correct is refreshing since political correctness is censorship. Mr. Trump has proven his acumen for business. The government is big business. Hey, it may work.
Greener pastures?
The attorneys representing Darr … can’t they find some ambulances to chase in Perry, Ga.?
Invisible ink
If the print on the movie schedule gets any smaller it will disappear.
He started it all
Thanks, FDR, for all of these social welfare programs. Not.
Climate control
This I will tell you: When I am elected president, there will be no more floods.
Values voters:
Hillary said in a speech that she is the best candidate to uphold American values. Can anyone tell me when we made lying to the FBI an American value?
On his own
Kaepernick’s offensive line needs to lie down on first play he is in on and let the defense take care of him.
Low and lower
We keep hearing how “historically unpopular” Clinton and Trump are. Clinton may be a bit underwater, but Trump is sitting on the bottom with the catfish.
Royal favor
Queen Clinton is so fortunate to have mass media all on her side.
