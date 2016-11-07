The election? Not that important

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks." Pause

0:07 Don't blink or you'll miss this race

0:26 One dead after two-vehicle wreck

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

2:11 'Oh my goodness': Auburn safety Tray Matthews reacts to wild finale

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:06 Election Snapshot: Trump supporters give reasons why they support and are voting for him

2:14 Sunday Interview: Juvenile Court Judge Warner Kennon on the youth gang issues in Columbus