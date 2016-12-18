Voices of crime victims, families should be heard

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage Pause

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

2:46 Downtown Columbus to get new Marriott AC Hotel in 1200 block of Broadway

1:00 Hotel owner makes pitch to Uptown Facade Board

3:22 Teen who allegedly threatened to shoot up Northside described as good student