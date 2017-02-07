Executive ‘legislation’

0:31 Commerical for Chicken Salad Chick Pause

0:35 Fans have plenty to cheer about as Falcons rack up the points against the Patriots

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:33 New Walmart Supercenter to open Wednesday morning

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

4:02 Hardaway baseball's Mykel Page, Chandler Griggs speak on signing letters of intent