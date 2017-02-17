Senate should confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch

President Donald J. Trump promised the American people he would nominate an unwavering supporter of the United States Constitution to the Supreme Court. He has now kept that promise.
After recently meeting with him, it is abundantly clear that Judge Neil Gorsuch is an outstanding choice to serve on the United States Supreme Court.
Throughout his career, Judge Gorsuch has been a stalwart defender of the Constitution. He has repeatedly shown his commitment to our country’s Founding Principles of economic opportunity, fiscal responsibility, limited government, and individual liberty.
These principles have served to make our nation exceptional throughout our history.
Judge Gorsuch has led a remarkable career in both the public and private sectors, and has demonstrated a keen understanding and appreciation of the law. He has impeccable academic and judicial records, and is a mainstream judge who knows his role is to interpret the law, not make the law
I have no doubt that Judge Gorsuch will honor Justice Scalia’s formidable, impressive legacy of interpreting the Constitution based on the original intent of the founding fathers.
Throughout last year, I and other members of the United States Senate held our ground in saying that no nominee to the Supreme Court should be confirmed until after the presidential election.
We gave the American people a voice in the process. We knew that the hyper-partisanship and politics of a presidential election cycle should never have any place in the nomination and confirmation of a Supreme Court justice, a lifetime appointment.
The integrity of the Advice and Consent process, clearly spelled out in Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution was at stake.
In protecting the integrity of this sacred Constitutional process, we did our job. Now that President Trump has announced his nomination, it’s time to continue doing our job.
I hope that Democrats will not follow the obstructionist tactics they have already displayed this year, especially considering 11 of them, including Leader Schumer and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Feinstein, supported Judge Gorsuch when he was unanimously confirmed to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Last June, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted, “In order for justice to remain a pillar of this nation we must have a functioning judicial branch. The Supreme Court of the United States must have nine justices.”
Later that same month, Minority Leader Schumer also said on the floor of the United States Senate, “Every day that goes by without a ninth justice is another day the American people’s business is not getting done.”
Yet last month Minority Leader Schumer went on CNN and said, “We absolutely would keep the seat open… we will fight it tooth-and-nail, as long as we have to.”
Minority Leader Schumer and other Democrats announced their opposition before President Trump even announced a nominee.
The political theater of 2016 had no place in the confirmation process last year. Now is the time to govern, not to engage in the far off political theater of 2018 and 2020.
Republicans put aside political games to confirm two justices to the Supreme Court under both President Obama and President Clinton.
Now, President Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch, a principled judge who will put the Constitution of the United States, and the rights of all Americans, at the forefront of any decision he makes.
Judge Gorsuch’s record of service, and his commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, is quite clear. I’m looking forward to voting to confirm his nomination and to ensuring we have a fully functioning Supreme Court.
David Perdue, Republican, is Georgia’s junior U.S. senator and the only Fortune 500 CEO in Congress.
Comments