Comparing Obama’s nominees to Trump’s

Since my last column on Trump nominees, several votes have come in, along with a number of critiques of my article. So I thought I would set the record straight on the use of data.
The actual quote from President Trump from his tweet on February 7 was “It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country.” Given that President Obama’s cabinet wasn’t filled until April, we are not there yet. That’s what I was writing about.
As for the number of “nay” votes, the writer of one letter to the editor claimed that the article came out on the 18th of February in the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, and February 15 in the LaGrange Daily News, and did not include all votes that occurred after the story was written.
The column was actually written on February 10. It was based on a report from Anthony Zurcher of the BBC which calculated the votes on February 9. So, no, I don’t have the nay votes counted for votes after the column was written.
But of course, it is entirely understandable that the critics would make their comments later in the month, not knowing the date which the article was actually written. You have to get your work in ahead of time, and not wait until the date of publication. Information that happens on a given date was reported from that date. But unless Democrats delay the remaining nominees nearly two months, Trump won’t have had the longest delay in putting his cabinet together, as he claimed.
I had a person ask me about Trump’s Labor Secretary nominee, Andrew Pudzer. That person claimed that I wasn’t counting the likelihood that he would have been defeated in a vote. That’s true.
I also didn’t count Obama’s Department of Commerce nominee Bill Richardson, as well as Obama’s Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Daschle. Both men were more than qualified, and one had even been confirmed once before. But both were undone by criticism, and had their nominations withdrawn as well, facing certain defeat.
In terms of historic opposition to nominees, there’s the subject of another nomination: Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Some Democrats don’t like him, but barring a major scandal, most expect him to be confirmed, and make a major impact on the court.
It’s a far different story for Obama nominee Merrick Garland. Judge Garland, who was one of the most qualified judges ever nominated for the top court, didn’t get a confirmation vote. He didn’t even get a hearing. He waited around a year, not even getting the respect of getting Senate meetings. Another writer, also of Midland, points this out in his own letter to the editor.
Is Garland a raging liberal? He isn’t. In fact, when asked about Obama’s possible nominee for the court, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch said that the kind of nominee who should be picked was Merrick Garland, but he didn’t expect that to happen. Obama picked the very person Hatch said he would prefer, and even that didn’t help. Even liberals felt Obama made a pick that was too centrist, and was too old to be on the court for very long. The truth is that Obama picked a qualified, moderate judge, and received historic disrespect from the Congress.
Am I ticked off? Actually, I am not. I think it’s pretty cool to get such letters, sent to me or posted to the newspaper, whether I agree with them or not. I hope to see more on a variety of subjects.
John A. Tures, associate professor of political science, LaGrange College; jtures@lagrange.edu.
