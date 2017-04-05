Phone addiction has unleashed a deadly toll

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police Pause

1:53 Tashema Johnson talks about new mentoring program in memory of her late husband Columbus promoter "J.B." Johnson

1:38 Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan

3:39 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces city closing in anticipation of Wednesday storms

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting