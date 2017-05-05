Coffee, black, and hold the … cat

Civilization owes an incredibly large debt to those humans who, in years past, discovered or developed things that have extended our lives or made them more pleasant. Like fire. Or penicillin. Or coffee. Some credit that last item, coffee, with both pleasure and life extension.
Looking back from today’s Keurigs, Starbucks, and myriad brands, flavors, and variations, coffee drinking in my early days seems shockingly primitive. My parents brewed their drink of choice in a battered aluminum percolator, always with Luzianne coffee. Times might be hard, and groceries might be slim, but coffee, strong and black, was essential, certainly at breakfast, but often at other times as well.
My mother’s love of strong coffee lasted until her death at 93. Till near the end of her life, it was not uncommon for her to awake occasionally in the middle of the night and get up to have a cup of coffee and read a bit before going back to bed.
Once I was in the service, I discovered that the Army held coffee in the same regard as my parents had. We ran on the stuff. I never saw a brand name, just large sealed tins of pungent ground coffee. In garrison, it was as close as the mess hall a few yards away, and the officers usually found it convenient to hold their meetings seated around a table there, steaming mugs in hand. Whether cups of the stuff could be lugged out of the mess to be sipped in an office depended upon how hard-nosed the company commander was when it came to avoiding loss of the valuable cups, for which he was accountable. In the field, depending upon the situation, coffee might be brewed in the mess tent, or it might be trucked to the field in insulated containers. Or, at the very bottom of the luxury scale, it might be made of the powdered stuff issued in C-rations and brewed in a canteen cup over a small fire.
Life sometimes presents us with moments of simultaneous pain and joy. For an excellent example of this, imagine that you have been exposed to the elements for an extended period. You have been soaked to the skin for longer than you can recall, exhausted, shivering with cold, aching from stressed muscles and wrenched joints, and tortured by heavily-loaded web gear that is either too tight or too loose, muddy from boots to thighs, and discouraged.
But now, from some source, there is hot coffee. You lift a heat-absorbing metal canteen cup of the scalding brew to your mouth and, in the same moment, your lips are seared and your soul is bathed in light. It is this experience, repeated many times, that has led me to believe that the person who coined the term “the agony and the ecstasy” was an Infantry trooper with much field experience.
Today many people are discriminating coffee drinkers, appreciating the beverage the way a wine aficionado values wine. When my daughter and her family are coming, I stock their special blend. It will be brewed in a particular pot. My son likewise, but not the same pot. I have friends who speak lovingly of their brew, as one would describe a cherished pet. These high-range coffee lovers, just as a black-strong-and-cheap sipper like me, owe a huge debt to that person who first decided to try boiling some dry berries in water and then drinking the result.
I owe nothing, though, to the guy who came up with Kopi Luwak, also known as “civet cat coffee.” Also known as the most expensive coffee in the world. It is made from coffee beans that have been digested and then defecated by the Indonesian civet cat. They say the flavor is wonderful. It is sold for several hundred dollars per pound. But not to me.
Robert B. Simpson, a 28-year Infantry veteran who retired as a colonel at Fort Benning, is the author of “Through the Dark Waters: Searching for Hope and Courage.”
