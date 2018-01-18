Robert E. Lee: Historical revisionism aside, the man Churchill dubbed ‘the noblest American’ still desesrves our respect

I have heard it said that if you throw a dart at someone’s life, what you likely hit shows that person’s character. But, I think it strangely the case that the character of certain historical figures gets a skewed scrutiny while that of others gets a complete pass. The former is the case with Robert E. Lee, whose 211th birthday is today, January 19, 2018.
Lee was nicknamed “The Marble Man” not because he inherited slaves or fought for his state of Virginia. No, Lee had a sterling character and nobility, the only cadet ever to go through West Point with absolutely no demerits. He modeled his life and habits after his hero, George Washington. So, how did his reputation remain spotless for over a century until this generation seemed to figure out the ruse?
It is not evil or racist (or pick an ugly ad hominem) to live in a certain time in history or to even have significant blights on one’s resume. Consider Moses, who killed an Egyptian only to later lead the people of Israel. David stole another man’s wife and killed her husband, but was described as a man after God’s own heart. Lot led his family to Sodom but is called righteous in the New Testament. MLK had his moral failings but we rightly celebrate his contribution to civil rights.
Lee has none of those egregious marks against him. Yet, looking at his life with respect for his character and admiration of his fidelity has somehow become the unforgiveable sin.
A portrait of Lee hung in President Eisenhower’s office. FDR attended the Lee statue dedication in Dallas while President Teddy Roosevelt called Lee “one of our greatest American Christians and … American gentlemen.”
Union Commander C. F. Adams, grandson of President John Quincy Adams, gave a glowing address on Lee’s 100th Birthday. Black American University professor Dr. E. C. Smith described Lee as “worthy of emulation.” Booker T. Washington applauded Lee for his commitment to bringing the gospel and biblical training to blacks. Ardent Lee admirer President Woodrow Wilson addressed the 50th anniversary of Gettysburg in 1913. President Ulysses S. Grant hosted Lee at the White House in 1869. Winston Churchill called Lee “the noblest American.”
Were all these great men duped by history? How about more modern Lee admirers such as John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Walter Williams? Is there some hidden revelation about Lee that only the wisest of today can see?
Lee’s reputation was well known in the mid-1800s. Lincoln and his general-in-chief Winfield Scott offered Lee command of all Union forces in mid-April 1861. Remember the timeline. Lee’s own Virginia was in convention. On April 4, 1861, her delegates voted 2 to 1 to remain in the Union. Fort Sumter took place on April 12, 1861. Lee was offered command shortly thereafter.
Around the same time, Lincoln called up 75,000 “volunteer” troops from all remaining states. The Virginia convention voted again on April 17, 1861, this time 88-55 to leave the Union. Lee resigned his commission April 20 and was given command of the Army of Northern Virginia on April 23. The people of Virginia voted to approve their convention’s decision on May 23, 1861.
Lee had just become a colonel a few weeks before Fort Sumter. He had initially turned down a Confederate command and chosen to remain in the United States army. Virginia Governor Letcher had made it clear that Virginia intended to remain neutral in the fray. However, rejecting the request for Virginia troops, Letcher claimed that Lincoln had “chosen to inaugurate Civil War.” With that backdrop and Virginia’s re-vote on secession, Lee declined Lincoln’s offer and resigned, believing he could not command troops to invade and conquer the people of his own state. Speaking of Union and secession, Lee said he was “willing to sacrifice everything but honor” for the preservation of the Union. “The honor” he would not sacrifice was the unconstitutional invasion of his own people.
So, is Lee worthy of memory? Is he worthy of emulation? Is he, as Churchill said, “the noblest American?” Gerald Ford pardoned Lee in 1975. Even Supreme Court Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase warned against indicting and trying any high-ranking Southerner for treason because no legitimate legal case could be made to support the proposition.
One can argue the constitutional prerogative of a peaceable assembly and a vote to leave the Union. One can debate the importance of slavery in the minds of Northerners and Southerners in the mid-1800s. However, at least on this day in history, let us remember the man Robert E. Lee for who he was. For his true character.
Jay Hinton, a Eufaula native, is a Montgomery attorney and commander of the Robert E. Lee Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans in Auburn.
