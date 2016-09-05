FIFA clears 2 Kosovo players to make World Cup debut

FIFA says it has approved two former Albania players to represent Kosovo in the national team's World Cup debut.
Confusion over paperwork threatened to mar Kosovo's first qualifying match in Finland on Tuesday.
FIFA says its players' status committee has cleared goalkeeper Samir Ujkani and midfielder Alban Meha. Four more players requested clearance before the 9:45 p.m. (1845 GMT) kickoff.
Kosovo's entry into 2018 World Cup qualifying, after gaining FIFA membership in May, has tested rules on switching allegiance.
Rules to regulate dual nationality players have struggled with a new national team like Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
FIFA previously cleared nine Kosovo players who represented six different European countries.
Kosovo's qualifying group also includes Croatia, Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine.
