Machado's grand slam helps Orioles beat Rays 11-2

6:57 Gus Malzahn: Quarterbacks knew 'exactly what to expect' Pause

13:52 Sit down interview with legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger on eve of opener at Auburn

2:05 Sideline Superstars: A band creates friendship between two drum majors

3:42 Prep Spotlight: Columbus OL William Nana-Fabu

2:21 Sideline Superstars: Once a cheerleader, always a football fan

0:58 Who is your team's off-the-field superstar?

2:40 Auburn QB Sean White: Proud to live up to team's 'Earn it' motto in winning starting job

1:08 Auburn WR Marcus Davis: Offense confident in newly named starter Sean White

1:40 Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson: 'Spicy' Sean White brings mean streak to field

1:22 Mom to Carver and Spencer players discusses watching Heritage Bowl