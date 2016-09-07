Johnson tired of hearing excuses from offensive line

Go ahead and make all the excuses you want, but Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson isn’t buying them. The latest is his rebuttal to the claim of “communication problems” on the offensive line.
“There’s always a problem when you don’t block people, that’s for sure,” Johnson said. “Same for the secondary when they throw it over your head. It’s never, I can’t cover anybody, it’s always a communications problem.”
Johnson chronicled 46 missed assignments on offense. Part of it was due to Boston College’s ability to changing up the defense and using several fronts. But Johnson said it was nothing the team hadn’t seen in practice.
“The offensive line had a hard time,” he said. “I think we had a hard time blocking them, too. But you also have a hard time when you have that many missed assignments. It wasn’t just (the offensive line), it was the perimeter, it was all over. … It was disappointing we didn’t do a little better job with that.”
Johnson planned a more physical brand of practice to try to make his point. He will also continue to make players earn their starting positions.
“Some of the stuff we did was just stupid,” he said. “I’ve heard enough communication problems. I just want to see somebody put their hand down and come off the ball. You block the wrong guy, I’ll give you credit as long as you’re coming off the ball.
“Sometimes I think they’re too smart for their own good. They want to outsmart people. Sometimes you’ve just got to put your hand down and come off the ball and hit people in the mouth. Sometimes you’ve got to exert your will on them a little bit.”
This week’s depth chart shows only center Freddie Burden and right tackle Trey Klock are secure in their starting jobs. The two-deep chart shows either Eason Fromayan or Andrew Marshall at left tackle, either Will Bryan or Brad Morgan at left guard, and either Shamire Devine or Parker Braun at right guard.
Fromayan, Bryan and Devine started last week. Johnson has already said that Braun, a true freshman, would play against Mercer.
“I don’t think it’s anything we can’t fix,” Johnson said. “I was disappointed in the way we played because we had a really, really good camp. We had played really well and come off the ball and done those things and we reverted back and we’re not going back. We’ll get it fixed this week.”
Notes: Starting B-back Dedrick Mills and KirVonte Benson, another B-back, have been suspended for Saturday’s game with Mercer for violation of team rules. Mills, a freshman from Ware County, was the team’s leading rusher with 68 yards against Boston College and scored the winning touchdown in the final minutes.
That leaves Marcus Marshall, last year’s leading rusher, as the starter; he carried nine times for 31 yards in the opener. Senior Marcus Allen will be the main backup. Quaide Weimerskirch moves up to No. 3 in the rotation.
