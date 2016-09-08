Sports

September 8, 2016 12:46 AM

Adam Lind's 2 home runs lead Seattle past Texas 8-3

Adam Lind hit the fourth grand slam of his career as part of Seattle's five-run first inning, added a solo home run in his next at-bat and led the Mariners to a 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Lind's 19th and 20th homers of the season helped Seattle jump to an 8-0 lead and kept the Mariners on the fringe of the AL wild card race, five games behind Baltimore. It was the 12th career multi-homer game of Lind's career and his second this season.

The homers from Lind were plenty for starter Ariel Miranda in his strongest performance since joining the Mariners.

Miranda (3-1) allowed one hit and two baserunners through five innings and was nearly untouched through six before an error kept the sixth inning alive and was capped by Carlos Beltran's three-run homer.

