Adam Lind's 2 home runs lead Seattle past Texas 8-3

Adam Lind hit the fourth grand slam of his career as part of Seattle's five-run first inning, added a solo home run in his next at-bat and led the Mariners to a 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
Lind's 19th and 20th homers of the season helped Seattle jump to an 8-0 lead and kept the Mariners on the fringe of the AL wild card race, five games behind Baltimore. It was the 12th career multi-homer game of Lind's career and his second this season.
The homers from Lind were plenty for starter Ariel Miranda in his strongest performance since joining the Mariners.
Miranda (3-1) allowed one hit and two baserunners through five innings and was nearly untouched through six before an error kept the sixth inning alive and was capped by Carlos Beltran's three-run homer.
Comments