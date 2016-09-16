Sports

September 16, 2016 6:48 PM

MCSD middle school soccer semifinals Saturday and Monday

The Muscogee County School District will hold three middle school soccer semifinals Saturday at Kinnett Stadium.

The schedule is Richards vs. Aaron Cohn girls, 2:00 p.m.; Richards vs. Midland boys, 3:30 p.m. and Veterans vs. Blackmon Road girls, 5:00 p.m.

One semifinal will be held Monday at Blackmon Road. Harris County vs. Veterans boys will play at 6:30 p.m.

The soccer championship games will be played Wednesday at Kinnett Stadium, with girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game at 7 p.m.

The middle school soccer all star games will be played Tuesday, Sept 27 at Kinnett Stadium, with the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game at 7 p.m.

All Tickets $5 for each event.

