Asian election for FIFA Council delayed after agenda blocked

Elections for three Asian representatives to the FIFA Council have been delayed after member countries voted 42-1 against the agenda for the Asian Football Confederation's extraordinary congress.
The congress in Goa, India on Tuesday had been called to elect three new members on the 37-member FIFA Council to join existing AFC members from Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia as well as President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
The AFC said the congress was closed after the agenda was rejected, and gave no immediate details about when or where it would be held.
FIFA announced Sunday it had barred Saoud A. Aziz Al-Mohannadi of Qatar from running in the election based on an Ethics Committee report, leaving six candidates for the three positions.
