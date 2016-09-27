Monday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL
MIAMI (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine whether Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was at the wheel of his sportfishing boat when it slammed into a jetty in the early-morning darkness, killing him and two others on board.
The three men died when the 32-foot SeaVee slammed into rocks jutting off the southern tip of South Beach at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office. A Coast Guard crew going out on patrol discovered the wreck about 15 minutes later.
The boat registered to Fernandez had landed upside-down, with its engines partially submerged, its bow pointed skyward and debris scattered over the large jagged rocks. Investigators are now examining the wreck at a secure facility, according to a statement by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
There's no immediate indication that alcohol or drugs were involved, commission spokesman Lorenzo Veloz said.
Also killed were Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25, according to Darren Caprara, operations director of the medical examiner's office.
PRO FOOTBALL
RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas defensive end Greg Hardy, who remains unsigned after a tumultuous 2015 season revolving around his domestic violence case in North Carolina, has been arrested on a cocaine possession charge in Texas.
Jail spokesman Tim Weed in the Dallas suburb of Richardson said Hardy was arrested early Monday and booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $5,000 bond Monday afternoon.
Hardy's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declined to comment.
The 28-year-old Hardy signed with Dallas as a free agent last year after Carolina decided not to bring him back as a result of the domestic case.
Hardy was suspended for the first four games last season over the domestic incident, and his production with the Cowboys dropped off considerably after photos of bruised ex-girlfriend Nicole Holder were posted by Deadspin.
After Hardy was convicted by a judge, prosecutors dropped his case during the appeal because Holder couldn't be located to testify.
The NFL originally suspended Hardy for 10 games over the incident, but an arbitrator reduced the ban to four games.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ed Orgeron says that as a Louisiana native, it's "a dream" to have the opportunity to be LSU's head coach.
The 55-year-old Orgeron, who was formally introduced as Les Miles' interim replacement, says he has no idea whether he'll have the job past this season and isn't saying whether he sees his opportunity as an audition to remain for the longer term.
He says his only concern is the happiness of LSU players and seeing them win.
Orgeron says he's tapped current assistant Steve Ensminger, a former LSU quarterback, to replace offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, who was fired on Sunday along with Miles.
Orgeron says the offense will be "tweaked" to feature more spread formations.
LSU's first game under Orgeron is Saturday in Tiger Stadium against Missouri.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A 29-year-old Auburn man charged with desecration of a venerable object in a fire that damaged oak trees at Toomer's Corner as fans celebrated a victory over LSU is now facing a felony charge.
Police said in a news release that damage to the oak tree exceeded $2,500, requiring the 1st degree criminal mischief charge.
Auburn police said in a news release Sunday that Jochen Wiest was initially arrested on a charge of public intoxication, but that witnesses identified him in connection with the tree's burning. His bond was set at $1500 for those two charges.
Police executed an arrest warrant for Wiest while he was in jail. He received an additional $3,000 bond.
It was not immediately clear if Wiest has an attorney.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Milt Tenopir, who coached some of college football's most dominant offensive lines with Nebraska in the 1980s and '90s, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 76.
Tenopir's daughter, Kim Lester, confirmed Tenopir's death.
Tenopir, who retired in 2003, was considered a guru of line play during his 29 years with the Cornhuskers. Twenty-seven of his players went on to sign professional contracts, with 14 selected in the top three rounds of the NFL draft.
Tenopir coached the "Pipeline" lines that paved the way to three national championships in four seasons in the mid-1990s.
Nebraska had six Outland Trophy winners as the best interior lineman in college football under Tenopir.
Tenopir was a fixture at practices since Mike Riley became head coach in 2015, and he had a close relationship with line coach Mike Cavanaugh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the search says Florida has hired Mississippi State's Scott Stricklin as its new athletic director.
Stricklin replaces Jeremy Foley, one of the most tenured sports executives in the country. Foley is retiring Saturday after 40 years with the Gators, including the last 25 in charge of Florida's athletic program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Florida has an announcement and introductory news conference planned for Tuesday.
USA Today first reported Stricklin had been hired.
Stricklin will leave his alma mater and the place he's worked for nearly a decade to follow Foley. Stricklin has been the Bulldogs' AD since 2012. He has a background in fundraising, which will serve him well in Gainesville.
Foley unveiled plans two weeks ago to spend $100 million to upgrade facilities, including building a 100,000-square-foot, stand-alone football facility.
