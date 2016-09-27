Scherzer finds his form, Rendon homers as Nats beat D-Backs

Max Scherzer struck out 10 and allowed two runs in six innings and Anthony Rendon hit a go-ahead three-run homer as the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Tuesday night to inch closer to home-field advantage in the NL Division Series.
Scherzer (19-7) was not at his Cy Young Award candidate best, uncharacteristically missing spots and allowing six hits, including a leadoff home run by Jean Segura. But the right-hander struck out six straight as he reassumed control of an important game for Washington, which dropped its magic number for home-field advantage against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS to five.
After the Nationals didn't get a hit through five innings against Arizona starter Matt Koch, Rendon hit a three-run shot off Randall Delgado (4-2) with two outs in the sixth, his 19th of the season.
