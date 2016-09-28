Sports

September 28, 2016 9:47 PM

Braves' Freeman takes hitting streak to season-best 30 games

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 30 games on Wednesday night, the longest in the majors this season.

He reached on a sixth-inning single off Philadelphia's Phil Klein. Boston's Jackie Bradley, who had a 29-game streak from April 24 through May 25.

Freeman had already extended his on-base streak to 46 games when hit by a pitch in the third, equaling the longest this season in the big leagues. Washington's Jayson Werth reached in 46 straight games before his run was halted Aug. 18.

