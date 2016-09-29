RYDER CUP '16: Facts and figures for the 41st edition

Facts and figures for the Ryder Cup, which starts Friday at Hazeltine National:
Format: Four matches of fourballs (better ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday and Saturday, 12 singles matches Sunday.
Points: Europe needs 14 points to retain the cup. The United States needs 14 1/2 points to win the cup.
Series: United States leads 25-13-2.
Last time: Europe built a 10-6 lead going into Sunday singles at Gleneagles and won the singles sessions for a 16 1/2-11 1/2 victory. Europe won for the third straight time and eighth time in the last 10 Ryder Cups. Justin Rose was unbeaten in five matches.
Captains: Darren Clarke (Europe), Davis Love III (United States).
European roster: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Andy Sullivan, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett, Chris Wood.
U.S. roster: Rickie Fowler, J.B Holmes, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker, Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker.
Key statistic: Phil Mickelson and J.B. Holmes are the only U.S. players at Hazeltine who have played on a winning Ryder Cup team.
Noteworthy: Europe is going for its fourth straight victory, its longest streak in the Ryder Cup.
Quoteworthy: "I'm expecting it to be loud. I'm expecting it to be fun. I'm expecting it to be nerve-wracking. I'm expecting it to be the Ryder Cup, which is why it's so special." — Justin Rose.
Opening foursomes session: Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose vs. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed; Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan vs. Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler; Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer vs. Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson; Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters vs. Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.
Television (all times EDT): Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).(backslash)
