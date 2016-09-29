Ex-NBA player shows fear during testimony against gang

A former NBA player who was robbed by a member of a notorious Chicago street gang had trouble remembering details of the 2006 crime, to the irritation of the attorney representing a defendant being tried on racketeering charges.
Bobby Simmons testified Thursday in the trial of six alleged leaders of the ultraviolent Hobos street gang.
Speaking softly into a microphone, Simmons told Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Storino he "can't remember everything that happened," when one of the defendants, Paris "Poleroski" Poe, allegedly stole a $200,000 gold and diamond necklace from Simmons, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks at the time.
Patrick Blegen, attorney for Poe, complained Simmons' testimony "terrible for the defense" because Simmons seemed scared.
The Hobos, credited with nine murders by prosecutors, has been described as "the worst of the worst" of Chicago's street gangs.
