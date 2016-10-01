Parker leads Sparks in 99-84 rout of Sky for 2-0 series lead

Candace Parker scored 20 points and the Los Angeles Sparks cruised past the Chicago Sky 99-84 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 WNBA semifinals.
League sixth woman of the year Jantel Lavender added 20 points, league MVP Nneka Ogwumike had 18, Kristi Toliver 17 and Essence Carson 11 in the Sparks' return to their home court at Staples Center. They won Game 1 by 20 points in Long Beach on Wednesday.
Parker added 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Sparks, who shot 54 percent from the field. She and Ogwumike sat down with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.
Toliver hit four of the Sparks' 10 3-pointers. The Sky were 3 of 13 from long-range.
Reserve Clarissa Dos Santos scored 15 points and Jamierra Faulkner added 14 off the bench for the Sky. Cappie Pondexter had 13.
