Youngstown St. with early lead, beats South Dakota 30-20

Martin Ruiz ran for two touchdowns and Zak Kennedy kicked three field goals as Youngstown State took an early lead and held it to beat South Dakota 30-20 on Saturday.
Ruiz ran for two scores in the first half to help the Penguins (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference) to a 17-3 lead with 14:11 to go before the break. Kennedy stretched it to 20-3 with a 28-yard field goal as time expired in the half.
Ricky Davis had 281 yards passing and 66 yards rushing for the Penguins.
The Coyotes (1-3, 0-1) made it 23-13 on a touchdown pass by Chris Streveler with 5:24 left in the fourth but on the South Dakota's next possession, the Penguins' Jalyn Powell intercepted Streveler and scored to put it away with 2:37 remaining.
Streveler threw for 141 yards and two scores for the Coyotes. He was intercepted twice.
