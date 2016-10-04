Wade's Bulls debut highlights Monday NBA preseason slate

Dwyane Wade was in Chicago and Tim Duncan wasn't with San Antonio as players and teams around the NBA began adjusting to new circumstances Monday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder played for the first time since Kevin Durant's departure, losing to Real Madrid in Spain. Frank Vogel made his Orlando coaching debut against Memphis, which played its opener under David Fizdale.
The first full night of exhibition action featured seven games, including the first Wade played as a professional for anyone but the Miami Heat. The 14-year veteran and Chicago native signed with his hometown team in the offseason and was the first Bulls player introduced before scoring six points in their 93-91 loss to Milwaukee.
Duncan retired after last season, but the Spurs will wait at least one more game to gauge what they will look like without their longtime stalwart. They left LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Danny Green, Patty Mills and newcomer Pau Gasol behind when they traveled to Phoenix to face the Suns.
BUCKS 93, BULLS 91
BUCKS: Greg Monroe had 15 points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes. ... Jabari Parker added 13 points and nine boards. ... Matthew Dellavedova and Michael Beasley each scored 11 points in the Milwaukee debuts, with Dellavedova also finishing with six assists. ... Rookie Malcolm Brogdon and Michael Carter-Williams both shot 1 for 6, but Carter-Williams had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
BULLS: Wade made both his 3-point attempts and missed his only shot from inside the arc in 12 minutes. New backcourt mate Rajon Rondo had seven assists and six rebounds in 24 minutes of his Bulls debut. ... Nikola Mirotic shot 1 for 7, missing all three 3-point attempts, as the Bulls were outscored by 17 points in his 19 minutes off the bench. ... College player of the year Denzel Valentine had four points in 11 minutes of his first NBA action.
GRIZZLIES 102, MAGIC 97
MAGIC: Bismack Biyombo, in his first start at center for the Magic, had five points and 10 rebounds. ... Evan Fournier scored 18 points in his first game since signing a four-year extension in the offseason. ... Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and nine rebounds.
GRIZZLIES: Marc Gasol, in his first game since breaking his foot last February, had 10 points in 14 minutes in Memphis. ... Mike Conley played 18 minutes and scored 10 points.
REAL MADRID 142, THUNDER 137, OT
THUNDER: Victor Oladipo scored 34 points in his first game since being acquired from Orlando. ... Enes Kanter had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook scored 18 points. ... Rookie Domantas Sabonis, acquired with Oladipo on draft night, fouled out with seven points and five rebounds.
REAL MADRID: Spanish national team star Sergio Llull scored 22 points, making the 3-pointer that forced overtime.
SUNS 91, SPURS 86
SPURS: Kawhi Leonard started and scored 17 points in 20 minutes. ... Jonathon Simmons was the only other Spurs player in double figures with 10 points.
SUNS: Devin Booker, coming off his All-Rookie season, scored 19 points. ... No. 4 pick Dragan Bender missed all four shots and was scoreless in 24 minutes. Marquese Chriss, the eighth pick whose rights were acquired from Sacramento, scored 10 points.
MAVERICKS 95, HORNETS 88
HORNETS: New center Roy Hibbert had 10 points and eight rebounds, going 8 for 10 from the free throw line. ... Frank Kaminsky got his second season started with 13 points and seven rebounds, though he shot just 4 of 12. ... Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, back from a shoulder injury, played 24 minutes and had eight points.
MAVERICKS: Harrison Barnes shot 1 for 10 for three points in his second game for Dallas after struggling for Golden State in the NBA Finals. ... Seth Curry scored 20 points, going 5 for 6 from 3-point range. He is 7 of 9 behind the arc in the preseason. ... Dirk Nowitzki, Deron Williams, Andrew Bogut and Devin Harris sat out.
NUGGETS 108, RAPTORS 106
NUGGETS: Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and 10 rebounds. ... Forwards Danilo Gallinari and Nikola Jokic scored 14 and 12 points, respectively. Rookie Jamal Murray, playing in his home country in the game at Calgary, Alberta, had nine points.
RAPTORS: Terrance Ross led the Raptors with 23 points off the bench. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and nine rebounds. ... DeMar DeRozan scored 15 points. Toronto finished its two-game trip through Canada after playing Golden State in Vancouver on Saturday.
TRAIL BLAZERS 98, JAZZ 89
JAZZ: Gordon Hayward led Utah with 17 points. ... The Jazz started George Hill, Rodney Hood, Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert. ... Dante Exum, who hasn't played for the Jazz since the 2015 Summer League, had six points in just over 21 minutes. Exum didn't play last season after surgery to repair a torn ACL he sustained playing for the Australian national team.
TRAIL BLAZERS: Damian Lillard scored 16 points and Allen Crabbe had 15. ... The Trail Blazers gathered in a circle with arms linked for the national anthem. ... Portland started Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu and Mason Plumlee. ... Portland had 13 3-pointers and led by as much as 18 points.
