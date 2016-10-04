Sports

Columbus’ Glenn Albright, Charlie McDaniel headed back

By Kevin Price

Columbus’ Glenn Albright and Charlie McDaniel are headed back to the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

They qualified Monday for the 2017 event with a 65 at Berkely Hills Country Club in Duluth, Ga.

Kyle Stiles of Athens, Ga., and Will Kahlstorf of Watkinsville, Ga., won the qualifier with a 8-under-par 64.

Albright and McDaniel tied with Ben Campbell of Cleveland, Va., and Chip Spratlin of Jonesborough, Tenn., for the final qualifying spot with 65s. Albright and McDaniel won in a playoff.

The 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball will be played May 27-31 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in the Vaillage of Pinehurst, N.C.

Albright and McDaniel played in the 2016 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Winged Foot but did not advance to match play.

