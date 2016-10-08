Tuskegee remains unbeaten with win over Morehouse

After a quiet first half with only one touchdown, the 81st annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic on Saturday at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium provided its patrons with an exciting second half of football.
In the end, the Golden Tigers defeated the Maroon Tigers 28-19 after a wild final 30 minutes that had a little bit of everything.
Tuskegee got on the scoreboard first in the second quarter as tight end Leo Gilbert scored on a 16-yard pass play from Kevin Lacey midway through the second quarter. It was the first of four touchdown passes for Lacey on the day as he finished the game 18 of 29 passing for an even 300 yards en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
In the third quarter, both teams broke open on the scoreboard, but in non-traditional ways.
The Golden Tigers extended their lead to 14-0 as Lacey found Valley High graduate Desmond Reece for a 60-yard touchdown strike.
The comfortable lead was short-lived, however.
The Maroon Tiger offense got going with a quick three-play drive that ended in their first touchdown. Trevor Gichaba had a 38-yard reception from Morehouse quarterback Monquavious Johnson, followed by a 15-yard Amyr Smith catch. Johnson finished the drive himself with a 9-yard run to put Morehouse within a score at 14-7.
On the ensuing drive for Tuskegee, Lacey fumbled the snap from the center, and David Smith scampered into the end zone for Morehouse’s second touchdown in 16 seconds. The extra point failed, however, making the score 14-13.
Tuskegee came out on the next drive with another long pass play for a touchdown, this time a 50-yard pass to Dekendrick Moncrief to put the Golden Tigers back up 21-13.
“We’re typically not known to be a big play offense, but we have weapons at receiver that can hit the home run,” Lacey said of the two long scores. “We got a 62-yard touchdown to win last week against (UNC-)Pembroke, so for us, we just make sure we work methodically down the field, and if we get the big play, we hit them.”
“We were able to find some big plays,” said Tuskegee coach Willie Slater. “They made a commitment to putting more people in the box, which left some one-on-one matchups with some of our best players.”
However, another Lacey fumble late in the quarter turned into a Morehouse touchdown as Lynd Parrish scooped the ball up and scored. The Maroon Tigers went for the two-point conversion and failed, putting the score at 21-19 going into the final quarter.
“(Twelve) of their points came from returning fumbles for touchdowns, so I’m really disappointed with that,” Slater said.
In the fourth quarter, despite Morehouse having the ball for a whopping 14:06 compared to just 54 seconds for Tuskegee, the Golden Tiger defense kept the Maroon Tigers off the scoreboard with big stops, including a field goal block and a pair of interceptions.
“The defense today played absolutely great,” Slater said. “They’ve been playing great all year. Hats off to them.”
For the Golden Tigers, 6-0 is a special start to the season, but Slater and his team aren’t complacent by any means.
“It’s good we’ve got two weeks before we play again,” Slater said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to work and get better. That’s the main thing.”
“Our goal is not 6-0,” Lacey said. “We have three more games, and you can be 6-3 if you get complacent. For us, it’s win the next one, then win the next game. The next game is the biggest game on our schedule. We don’t look ahead to anybody.
“We’re trying to win the conference and get to the playoffs to play for the national championship.”
Saturday at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
Morehouse
0
0
19
0
—19
Tuskegee
0
7
14
7
—28
Second Quarter
T – Leo Gilbert 16 pass from Kevin Lacey (Dalton Hall kick), 8:10.
Third Quarter
T – Desmond Reece 60 pass from Lacey (Hall kick), 7:42.
M – Monquavious Johnson 9 run (Alexis Gonzalez kick) 5:48.
M – David Smith 28 fumble recovery (kick failed), 5:32.
T – Dakendrick Moncrief 50 pass from Lacey (Hall kick), 3:29.
M – Lynd Parrish 10 fumble recovery (pass failed), 0:00.
Fourth Quarter
T – Javarrius Cheatham 8 pass from Lacey (Hall kick), 13:47.
Records: Tuskegee 6-0, Morehouse 2-4. Next: Tuskegee, home vs. Kentucky State, Sat., Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. EDT; Morehouse, home vs. Albany State, Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT.
