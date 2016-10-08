Columbus State soccer team cruises to win

The Columbus State soccer team scored eight goals in the second half and routed Georgia Southwestern 11-0 on Saturday at the Walden Soccer Complex.
The 11 goals are the most scored since the Lady Cougars scored 11 against Georgia Southwestern in 2008.
Olivia Jarrell, Hugrun Elvasdottir and Ali Cook scored two goals apiece.
Cassandra Wade, Angelica Tabares, Riley Clark, Delaney Borror and Keyle Snyder also scorede for the ninth-ranked Lady Cougars.
CSU (9-2, 5-1 Peach Belt Conference) plays at Young Harris on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
