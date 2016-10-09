India in control after declaring at 557-5 vs New Zealand

New Zealand reached 28-0 at stumps on day two of the third test against India on Sunday but still trail the hosts by 529 runs.
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was unbeaten on 17, while Tom Latham was batting on 6.
Earlier, India had declared their first innings at 557-5.
India's innings featured a mammoth fourth-wicket 365-run stand between Virat Kohli (211) and Ajinkya Rahane (188), which was finally broken after tea. Jeetan Patel (2-120) trapped Kohli lbw.
Rahane then added 41 runs with Rohit Sharma, who reached 51 not out, but he was denied the chance to get his maiden double hundred and was caught behind off Trent Boult (2-113).
The declaration came after Sharma completed his seventh test fifty.
