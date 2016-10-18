Blackhawks F Hossa scores 500th career goal

Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa has become the 44th NHL player to reach 500 career goals.
The 37-year-old Hossa slid a power-play backhander through the legs of Philadelphia goaltender Michal Neuvirth at 5:04 of the second period, giving the Blackhawks a 4-0 lead on Tuesday night. He then skated over to Chicago's bench, where he was greeted with smiles, handshakes and hugs.
The crowd of 21,263 at the United Center roared when the milestone goal was announced, and Hossa waved his stick to acknowledge the standing ovation.
Hossa, who signed a 12-year, $62.8 million contract with Chicago in July 2009, is beginning his eighth season with the Blackhawks. The rugged winger, long one of the NHL's best two-way players, helped the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
