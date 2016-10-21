Capitals' Winnik loses part of ear blocking shot

Washington forward Daniel Winnik lost a part of his right ear when he was stuck in the head blocking a shot in the Capitals' 4-2 victory Thursday night at Florida.
The only Washington skater who doesn't wear a protective visor, Winnik was hit when he slid to block Reilly Smith's shot in the third period.
"He got the puck sort of in the ear hole and it sort of pinched off his ear," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said Thursday night. "Trainers looked at him, and he was fine, just missing a piece of his ear. It got chewed up a bit. It's just a small piece, but it got chewed up."
Winnik returned to finish the game. He has two goals in four games this season.
