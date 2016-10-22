Vasilevskiy makes 27 saves, Lightning beat Senators 4-1

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves, Vladislav Namestnikov and Steven Stamkos scored early in the first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Saturday night.
Alex Killorn and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Lightning, who were playing their first road game of the season.
Chris Neil scored the lone goal for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 31 shots.
Anderson was solid for much of the game for the Senators, but Killorn was able to sneak one through his right arm to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead midway through the third. It was Killorn's fourth goal of the season.
Filppula made it 4-1 late in the third.
Namestnikov opened the scoring 2:36 in with the man advantage.
Tampa made it 2-0 at the six-minute mark, on the power play again, as Namestnikov made a cross-crease pass to Stamkos, who ripped it past Anderson. The Senators challenged the goal believing the play was offside, but after a lengthy review the goal stood.
. The Senators managed to get on board with 4:33 left in the first as Neil picked up his own rebound. Vasilevskiy made the initial save, but wasn't able to freeze the puck and Neil got a stick on it.
Tampa clearly had the edge in play in the first, outshooting the Senators 14-4.
NOTES: D Thomas Chabot and LW Matt Puempel were healthy scratches for the Senators. ... D Matt Taormina was a healthy scratch for Tampa Bay. ... This marked the first time Ottawa coach Guy Boucher faced his old team since being fired from the Lightning in 2013.
UP NEXT
Lightning: At Toronto on Tuesday night in the second game of a five-game trip.
Senators: At Vancouver on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game trip to western Canada.
