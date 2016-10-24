Suns waive former first-round pick Goodwin

The Suns have waived former first-round draft pick Archie Goodwin.
The explosive 6-foot-5 guard played three seasons with Phoenix, averaging 6.2 points per game. The Suns announced the move Monday.
Goodwin was drafted 29th overall by Oklahoma City out of Kentucky in 2013 and came to the Suns in a draft night trade. He appeared in 150 games, 57 last season, but was deemed expendable on a roster deep in guards.
Goodwin averaged 8.9 points per game last season, shooting 42 percent from the field and 67 percent from the free-throw line.
He sent out a tweet Monday thanking the Suns organization for the opportunity to fulfill his "dream" of playing the NBA.
