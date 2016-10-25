Flyers rally from 2-goal hole in 3rd to top Sabres 4-3

0:26 One dead after four-vehicle wreck Pause

1:05 'It starts off with you protecting your neighborhood...'

0:40 Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue

0:46 Boxing coach shares experience working with Eugene Thomas

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

1:44 Red Ribbon Week: Meet Eugene Thomas

1:16 Dr. J. Aleem Hud shares how Eugene Thomas is making contributions after prison

1:41 Bo Bartlett Center closer to permanent home at Columbus State