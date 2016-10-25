Ohio State Preview Capsule

Ohio State
Last season: 21-14, lost in second round of the NIT.
Nickname: Buckeyes
Conference: Big Ten
Who's gone: G Austin Grandstaff, C Daniel Giddens, F Mickey Mitchell and G A.J. Harris.
Who's back: F Jae'Sean Tate. Junior returning after shoulder surgery is on Julius Erving Award watch list as one of the nation's top small forwards; F Marc Loving. Senior led the Buckeyes with 14 points per game last season; F Keita Bates-Diop. Junior averaged 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds last season; G JaQuan Lyle. Remaining member of 2015 recruiting class, averaged 11.2 points and dished out a team-best 147 assists; C Trevor Thompson. 7-foot junior who tested the NBA waters but didn't take the leap, ranked in the top 15 in the conference in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage.
Who's new: C Micah Potter. Four-star prospect expected to contribute immediately as No. 2 center; F Derek Funderburk. Highest rated Ohio State recruit; G C.J. Jackson. Junior college transfer could see minutes in the back court; F Andre Wesson. Small forward whose dad played at Ohio State in the 1980s.
The Skinny: Ohio State missed the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2008 and was rocked by the transfer of four-fifths of its 2015 recruiting class. To get their mojo back, the Buckeyes will need their top six returning players to step it up and the new recruits to contribute right away. All that will have to come together just right for them to break into the NCAA field again. Don't count on it.
