3 Rawlings TD passes carry Yale past Columbia 31-23

Backup quarterback Kurt Rawlings threw his first three touchdowns passes of the season and Yale forced five turnovers in a 31-23 victory over Columbia on Friday night.
After struggling in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-2 Ivy League) opened the scoring with John Herubin returning a fumble 61 yards. Rawlings then found Myles Gaines for 12 yards and Robert Clemons III for 15 before a last-minute field goal made it 24-0 at the half.
Yale had minus-6 yards in the first quarter, but Columbia had four turnovers.
In the opening seconds of the fourth quarter Rawlings, a freshman, connected with Leo Haenni for an 11-yard score.
Anders Hill, who passed for 289 yards, threw three late touchdowns for Columbia (2-5, 1-3), two to freshman Ronald Smith for his first career TD receptions. Smith had six catches for 114 yards.
The Lions are 0-5 this season when scoring a touchdown, 2-0 when they don't.
