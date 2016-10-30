Spotted at Northside High School Softball games at the GHSA Softball State Tournament

Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at Northside High School Softball team games during the GHSA Softball State Tournament
photo@ledger-enquirer.com