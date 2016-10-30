Manning scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Flyers beat Hurricanes 4-3

Brandon Manning has scored just twice for the Philadelphia Flyers in the first 10 games of the season. Both have been in wins against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Manning scored on a short-handed chance at the 8:00 mark of the third period, lifting the Flyers to a 4-3 victory over Carolina on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak.
"We hadn't really been getting our chances," Manning said. "(Pierre-Edouard Bellemare) did a great job winning the puck battle and their forwards were kind of sagging below our guys. So I saw an opportunity and Belle made a great play getting me the puck."
Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, giving him points in a league-high nine straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere and Radko Gudas also scored for the Flyers. Wayne Simmonds had two assists, and Michal Neuvirth stopped 26 shots.
"We got good efforts in all areas of our game," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "You have to have that, especially when it's a back-to-back night and a 5 o'clock start. You have to have contributions from all parts of your lineup and all areas of your game, and that's what we got."
Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Justin Faulk and Viktor Stalberg also scored. Victor Rask, who has points in all eight games this season, added an assist. Cam Ward finished with 24 saves.
The Flyers beat Carolina for the second time this season. The Hurricanes fell to 6-1-1 in their last eight home games against Philadelphia.
"There were some positives," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "We probably scored enough to win. Three goals should be the magic number in this league as you get going. We had enough there, but we're giving up too much and that's not a recipe for success short-term or long-term."
Carolina general manager Ron Francis holds the Hurricanes franchise record with points in his first 11 games in 1984.
Philadelphia was up 1-0 after outshooting the Hurricanes 13-9 in the first period. Gostisbehere scoring unassisted from the left point on the power play with 2:03 left for his fourth goal and seventh point in six career games against Carolina.
Faulk tied it at 1:01 of the second, beating Neuvirth through plenty of traffic from the high slot.
However, Gudas put the Flyers up 2-1 at 7:07, beating Ward through traffic from the right point with Giroux on the secondary assist.
"We've played a lot of games," Giroux said. "We don't have the record we want right now, but we're playing better as a team. I take a look at (my statistics) once in a while, but I'm more worried about the minuses there. If you want to be a good player you've got to be responsible offensively and defensively, and we've got some work to do in there."
Skinner beat Neuvirth from the right doorstep at 10:13 to tie it again. Carolina got the lead with 8:02 to go in the period when Stalberg got the puck by Neuvirth's five-hole on a rush.
The Flyers tied it again with 2:46 remaining in the second when Giroux scored from the slot.
NOTES: C Andrej Nestrasil, RW Martin Frk and D Jakub Nakladal were healthy scratches for Carolina. ... C Boyd Gordon and D Nick Schultz were healthy scratches for the Flyers. ... Carolina's Klas Dahlbeck played in his 100th NHL game. ... The Flyers won the teams' first meeting, 6-3 at home on Oct. 23. The teams face off three more times this season, here on Jan. 31, and at Philadelphia on March 19 and April 9.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.
Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Tuesday night to begin a two-game road swing.
