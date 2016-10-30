Drummond's big night leads Pistons over Bucks 98-83

Andre Drummond had 20 points and 23 rebounds, helping the Detroit Pistons cruise to a 98-83 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 21 points for the Pistons, who scored seven straight points in the final minute of the third quarter to build a 10-point lead. Drummond reached 20 rebounds for a second consecutive game, and this was his 10th career game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.
Tobias Harris scored 16 points for Detroit, and Marcus Morris and Ish Smith added 11 each. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 17.
Milwaukee never led in the second half.
Detroit lost its opener at Toronto but has bounced back with double-digit victories at home over Orlando and Milwaukee.
Detroit led 68-65 late in the third before finishing the quarter with a flourish. A 3-pointer by Caldwell-Pope was followed by a dunk from Harris that put the Pistons up 75-65.
Drummond's put-back dunk in the fourth made it 88-75.
The Pistons led 24-21 after the first quarter. An early 8-0 run in the second pushed the lead to double digits, and it was 50-39 at halftime.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Greg Monroe, in his second season with Milwaukee after leaving the Pistons, scored 11 points. ... Khris Middleton, another former Piston, is out because of a hamstring injury.
Pistons: Detroit is without PG Reggie Jackson (knee), and Smith, his replacement, went 5 of 17 from the field. But all five starters for the Pistons scored in double figures. Smith had seven assists. ... Drummond had eight offensive rebounds.
SHUT DOWN
Detroit won easily despite shooting only 44 percent from the field. The Pistons held Milwaukee to 39 percent and outrebounded the Bucks 58-40.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Visit New Orleans on Tuesday night.
Pistons: Finish a three-game homestand when they host New York on Tuesday.
