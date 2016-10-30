MLS Playoff Capsules

Giovani dos Santos scored his first career playoff goal in the 55th minute and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Sunday in Game 1 of the two-leg Western Conference semifinal series.
Los Angeles had its 10th shutout of the season. Colorado will host the second leg of the semifinal next Sunday.
Jelle Van Damme keyed the goal when he cut back his defender at the edge of the box and found Dos Santos at the penalty spot. Dos Santos headed it down and it deflected off the head of defender Daniel Steres.
IMPACT 1, RED BULLS 0
MONTREAL (AP) — Matteo Mancosu scored in the 61st minute and Montreal beat New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.
Montreal will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of the two-game, aggregate-goals series next Sunday at Red Bull Arena. The Impact were playing on three days of rest after their 4-2 victory at D.C. United in the knockout round Thursday, when Mancosu scored twice.
