Durant's 37 leads Warriors past pesky Suns 106-100

Kevin Durant scored 37 points, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Golden State Warriors held off the pesky Phoenix Suns 106-100 on Sunday.
The Warriors didn't seal the victory until Curry's two free throws with 12.9 seconds to play. Durant added a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to provide the final margin.
T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Eric Bledsoe had 21 for the winless Suns, who took the Thunder into overtime in Oklahoma City on Friday night. Tyson Chandler grabbed 18 rebounds for Phoenix.
The Suns led by as many as 13 in the first half. The Warriors finally took somewhat shaky control midway through the final quarter.
Comments