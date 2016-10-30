Leonard comes up big late, Spurs top Heat 106-99

Kawhi Leonard scored 14 of his 27 points in the final 6:04, doing so with a bandage under his right eye and helping the San Antonio Spurs hold off the Miami Heat 106-99 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten.
Leonard left the game with 8:29 remaining to be tended to and returned for the final 6:48.
Pau Gasol had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, who wasted a 16-point first-half lead before recovering. Patty Mills added 18 for San Antonio, the first team to get to 4-0 in this young NBA season.
Hassan Whiteside made his final seven shots and tied a career-high with 27 points for Miami, also grabbing 15 rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 25 points and Justise Winslow added 18 for the Heat.
Down big early, Miami kept chipping away — getting within eight by halftime, one in the third and finally taking the lead back on a layup by Dragic right before Leonard returned.
Comments