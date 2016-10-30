Falcons end skid, come through late to beat Packers 33-32

2:05 Why did Auburn DB Joshua Holsey’s eyes light up on fourth quarter interception in win over Ole Miss? Pause

3:20 Sean White: ‘We knew we would be in a fight’

2:06 How do you get pro hockey players to relocate to the Deep South?

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:13 Sean White: Attention grabbing win over Arkansas shows 'something good' is happening on the Plains

1:41 What made Auburn OL Alex Kozan say ‘hell yeah’ during Arkansas game

1:43 Auburn DB Carlton Davis: Sophomore had revenge on his mind in win over Arkansas

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

0:57 Cottonmouths head into exhibition weekend with pair of goalies guarding the net

2:03 Carl Lawson: Auburn defense didn't live up to own expectations in second half of win over Mississippi State